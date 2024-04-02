Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 6,701 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,701 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 54,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LNG stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $158.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

