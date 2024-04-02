Morgan Stanley Lowers Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target to $40.00

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Disc Medicine from $104.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Trading Down 7.8 %

IRON stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. 1,060,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,645. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $761.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.22). Equities analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $3,213,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,347,500. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.