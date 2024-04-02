First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 6,354 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.31. 322,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

