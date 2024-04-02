Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ STLD traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $146.86. 453,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

View Our Latest Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.