Prom (PROM) Price Tops $13.00 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $13.00 or 0.00019777 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $237.19 million and $5.13 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007487 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00024584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00014584 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001672 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,716.15 or 1.00001070 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00134501 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.24148708 USD and is down -7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,022,169.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

