BCE (TSE:BCE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$54.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$55.04.

Shares of BCE traded down C$1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$44.75. 3,691,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.06. BCE has a 12-month low of C$43.96 and a 12-month high of C$65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.0694723 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

