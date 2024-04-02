DA Davidson Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$105.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at DA Davidson from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.23.

TSE DOO traded up C$2.47 on Tuesday, hitting C$100.49. The stock had a trading volume of 259,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,160. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$92.94. The stock has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$122.41.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

