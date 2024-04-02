Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.56% from the company’s current price.
RCI.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$75.96.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCI.B
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
