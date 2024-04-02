First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 28,985 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.67. 9,998,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.76. General Electric has a one year low of $93.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

