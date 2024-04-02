First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,364,000 after buying an additional 204,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,522,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,269,000 after buying an additional 83,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.92. 545,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

