First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,360 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ameren Stock Performance
Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 425,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,604. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.44.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.
Ameren Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.33%.
Ameren Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
