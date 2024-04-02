Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 2nd (ACET, ANVS, AQB, ARTL, ATOS, AXDX, AXS, AXSM, BCE, BMEA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 2nd:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

DSW Capital (LON:DSW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $342.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $470.00.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $144.00 target price on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $88.00.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) target price on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $480.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $917.00 target price on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

