Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 2nd (ACET, ANVS, AQB, ARTL, ATOS, AXDX, AXS, AXSM, BCE, BMEA)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 2nd:
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.
AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.
Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
DSW Capital (LON:DSW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50.
Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock.
Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $342.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $470.00.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $144.00 target price on the stock.
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $88.00.
Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.
Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.
M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.
Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) target price on the stock.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.
Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.
Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.
Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.
Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Pearson (LON:PSON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.
PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $480.00 price target on the stock.
Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $917.00 target price on the stock.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..
Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.
