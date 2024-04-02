Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 2nd (ACET, ANVS, AQB, ARTL, ATOS, AXDX, AXS, AXSM, BCE, BMEA)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 2nd:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $135.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its in-line rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

DSW Capital (LON:DSW) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.50.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. Bank of America Co. currently has a $342.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $470.00.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $144.00 target price on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $88.00.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) target price on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its peer perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Renew (LON:RNWH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $480.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $917.00 target price on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

