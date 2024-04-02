Analysts’ Downgrades for April 2nd (ACRS, AEO, AGYS, BCE, DHI, ENLC, MTH, NHI, NXT, OSPN)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 2nd:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$46.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$54.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $148.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $155.00.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Sidoti currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$33.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$42.00.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

