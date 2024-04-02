Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 4,774 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.57. 1,224,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.