Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the February 29th total of 85,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genfit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genfit by 561.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 149,080 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Genfit by 2,229.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 78,823 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genfit by 181.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genfit by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:GNFT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,407. Genfit has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Genfit in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

