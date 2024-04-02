First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. 567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a market cap of $30.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $648,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

