First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. 567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,523. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a market cap of $30.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
