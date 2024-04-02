Short Interest in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Grows By 10.3%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,010,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 29th total of 52,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.48.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 246,799 shares of company stock worth $34,971,139 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,827,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,925,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $155.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

