Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DVY traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,338. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.