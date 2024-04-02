Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.40. 877,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,027. The company has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Company Profile



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

