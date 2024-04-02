SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 704 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $189.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.00 and its 200 day moving average is $165.21. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.