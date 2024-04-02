Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1) Insider Purchases 1,500,000 Shares

Green Technology Metals Limited (ASX:GT1 – Get Free Report) insider John Young purchased 1,500,000 shares of Green Technology Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$195,000.00 ($126,623.38).

Green Technology Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 34.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Green Technology Metals Company Profile

Green Technology Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Seymour project that covers an area of approximately 15,140 hectares which is located approximately 230km north of the city and port of Thunder Bay. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

