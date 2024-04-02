Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $158.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

