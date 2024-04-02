Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:BX traded down $5.21 on Tuesday, hitting $125.82. 1,563,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,347. The company has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.28. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

