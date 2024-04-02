EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Cut to $43.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,196,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

