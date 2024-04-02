Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Given New $67.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.91. 139,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.31. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Envestnet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

