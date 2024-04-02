Benchmark Cuts Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target to $4.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

Shares of NYSE PL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 963,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.78. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,276,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,142,000 after buying an additional 502,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 215,769 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,020,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 28,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.