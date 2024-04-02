Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Given New $6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE NEXA traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 9,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $629.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.27 million. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nexa Resources by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 994,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 80,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 1,055.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 169,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.