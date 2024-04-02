TD Cowen Raises ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $37.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65. ExlService has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). ExlService had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

