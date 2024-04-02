Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $110.00 at Macquarie

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Macquarie from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

OMC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.07. 382,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.59. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

