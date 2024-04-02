Country Club Bank GFN Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,992,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $260.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

