Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 394,979 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 344,133 shares.The stock last traded at $253.68 and had previously closed at $258.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,802,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,560.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after buying an additional 260,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after acquiring an additional 213,588 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

