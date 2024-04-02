First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,133 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 392,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

