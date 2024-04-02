First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,553 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.91. 866,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,088. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

