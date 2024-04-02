First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,348 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Amcor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Amcor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. 2,923,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,991,277. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

