First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 79.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.4% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $10.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $522.28. 164,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,000. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $548.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

