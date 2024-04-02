Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Prologis were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,164,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $125.44. 1,127,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

