First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 39,787 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,787 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,424,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,118,156. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.