Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.93.

Linde Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LIN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $462.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,188. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.36.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

