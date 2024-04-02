SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 27 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $758.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.00. The company has a market capitalization of $720.27 billion, a PE ratio of 130.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $342.30 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

