Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 182,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,214. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1044 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

