Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,686 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.75. 816,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

