Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after buying an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,572. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

