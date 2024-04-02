Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 287 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,479,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,607,000 after buying an additional 184,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,867,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $152.08. 1,278,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day moving average is $138.26. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

