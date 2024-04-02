Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $8.21 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Internet Computer has a market cap of $8.21 billion and approximately $266.96 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $17.78 or 0.00027184 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,595,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,573,228 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

