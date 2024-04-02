Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 559,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,768. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
