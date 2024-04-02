Mina (MINA) One Day Volume Tops $66.74 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $66.74 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,142,750,333 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,149,620 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,142,463,052.8400393 with 1,078,757,357.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.08600643 USD and is down -12.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $71,535,724.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

