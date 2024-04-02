Evercore ISI Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $145.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s current price.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $133.32. The company had a trading volume of 602,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,608. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average of $126.49. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

