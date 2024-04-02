Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novartis were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Novartis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.50. 822,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.72.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

