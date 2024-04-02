Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.54. The stock had a trading volume of 875,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,090. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

