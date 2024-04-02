Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $201,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 2.1 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.30. 464,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.10 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

